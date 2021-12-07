Frank Wilson leaves McNeese, heads back to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Frank Wilson has resigned as head coach of the McNeese Cowboys football program.

Wilson is returning to LSU, as associate head coach under Brian Kelly.

Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach. He previously served as associate head coach at LSU, where he was considered one of the nation’s top recruiters. He left LSU to become head coach of UT-San Antonio in 2016.

Athletic Director Heath Schroyer said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

No interim coach will be named, but Tanner Stines, Deputy Director of Athletics, will oversee all football operations.

“I am humbled to have served as the head coach at McNeese State University. While there were unique challenges over the last two years, including two hurricanes that impacted our community and team, I couldn’t be more grateful for how our university leadership and team embraced these challenges,” Wilson said in a statement. “Your new head coach will inherit a strong-minded group of young men who have excelled in the classroom and demonstrated a willingness to work that is sincerely inspiring. These young men withstood tough times and many moving parts, but these young men will win. My only regret is that we did not position our team to win the Southland Conference. I will always be a McNeese supporter. Go Pokes!”

