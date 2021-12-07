50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Frank Wilson leaves McNeese, heads back to LSU

Frank Wilson coaching on the sideline.
Frank Wilson coaching on the sideline.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Frank Wilson has resigned as head coach of the McNeese Cowboys football program.

Wilson is returning to LSU, as associate head coach under Brian Kelly.

Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach. He previously served as associate head coach at LSU, where he was considered one of the nation’s top recruiters. He left LSU to become head coach of UT-San Antonio in 2016.

Athletic Director Heath Schroyer said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

No interim coach will be named, but Tanner Stines, Deputy Director of Athletics, will oversee all football operations.

“I am humbled to have served as the head coach at McNeese State University. While there were unique challenges over the last two years, including two hurricanes that impacted our community and team, I couldn’t be more grateful for how our university leadership and team embraced these challenges,” Wilson said in a statement. “Your new head coach will inherit a strong-minded group of young men who have excelled in the classroom and demonstrated a willingness to work that is sincerely inspiring. These young men withstood tough times and many moving parts, but these young men will win. My only regret is that we did not position our team to win the Southland Conference. I will always be a McNeese supporter. Go Pokes!”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

LSU hires Frank Wilson as associate head football coach.
Frank Wilson named associate head football coach at LSU
d
McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play
McNeese Basketball
McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play
McNeese announces 2022 baseball schedule