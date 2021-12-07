First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather arriving soon, but another cold front moves through this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds are likely to linger through the rest of the day and into the evening, and we may remain overcast through Wednesday. A few very isolated showers will remain possible through Wednesday, but nothing more than sprinkles or drizzle.

A warming trend will get underway Wednesday as our winds turn back to the south as high pressure moves east of our area. Clouds will remain scattered across the area, and I am leaving a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will start off warmer in the morning with lows in the 50s and afternoon highs will reach the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will remain warm and humid, and we may even flirt with 80 degrees for an afternoon high! An upper-level disturbance may move across our area and that could increase the chance of rain. For now, I am placing the rain chance at 30% both days but will continue to monitor the trends through the week. Morning lows will only reach the 60s and afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s, possibly even above 80 degrees!

A strong cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana Saturday, bringing a good scattering of showers and storms. This front will be like the one that arrived Monday, so rain chances are increased to 60%. Severe weather risk looks very low, but it is not zero; we will continue to monitor the forecast and will keep you updated through the week.

The real story with this front is the cold air following it! This may bring the coldest temperatures of the season to SWLA! I am remaining on the conservative side with the forecast, but that still shows morning lows in the 30s on Monday. We could see frost in areas south of I-10. Obviously, the models have been struggling with the forecast beyond a few days out, so this is still very much subject to change. However, if you have outdoor plans this weekend you will deal with rain Saturday and colder weather Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

