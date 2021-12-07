FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler all day as clouds linger

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front now having passed through the state, temperatures are on the cool side this morning and will stay that way throughout the day due to a lack of sunshine. These clouds will hold temperatures at a stalemate only warming a few degrees from where we start. Rain chances have lessened but a few sprinkles or a brief shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon underneath all the clouds. Otherwise, hold on to your coat through the day as highs remain in the 50s.

Clouds remain in place tonight and as winds calm, areas of fog are likely to begin developing later in the evening and overnight. Lows will only drop a few degrees from the highs as we start out closer to 50 early Wednesday, beginning a trend of warmer temperatures that will kick in through the day Wednesday. A warm front will gradually work its way back north over the area tomorrow, pulling with it warmer air and temperatures gradually warming up closer to 70 by late afternoon. Some models try to slow the warm fronts retreat north which could delay the warmer feel until later in the day. Chances of rain tomorrow are less than 20%.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return to our forecast on Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves through, combining with the warmer and more humid air in place. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 70s with lows Thursday night back in the upper 60s. Fog concerns will again be an issue through the overnight nights. Rain chances return Friday with scattered afternoon and evening showers. Chances of rain both days are up to 40% and increase to 70% by early Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday’s cold front will again bring a threat of storms to the area, some of which could be on the strong side during the morning along a squall line. This threat of storms will quickly come to an end by afternoon as the front pushes east, sending another abrupt drop in temperatures with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs on Sunday back down into the 50s. Another fairly quick warmup returns by the early part of the following week.

