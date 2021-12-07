Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 7, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24 and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 6.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 566 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 215 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.92 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 34 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 36.92 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.01 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28.29 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31.34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.93 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.76 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

