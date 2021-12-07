50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Convicted felon sentenced to more than four years for possessing, firing gun

Lejeune pleaded guilty on June 3, 2021, according to the Western District.
Lejeune pleaded guilty on June 3, 2021, according to the Western District.(Gray tv)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Alexander C. Van Hook, acting United States attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Following his prison sentence, Kevin Joseph Lejeune, 31, will have three years supervised release, per the sentence handed down by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr.

Lejeune pleaded guilty on June 3, 2021.

Lejeune admitted to law enforcement that he possessed and fired a pistol on the night of July 9, 2020, according to information provided by Van Hook.

“As a person having been previously convicted of felony offenses, Lejeune knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition,” Van Hook said in a news release.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence in Lake Charles on July 9, 2020, according to Van Hook. Witnesses at the scene told deputies that Lejeune fired a firearm that evening.

The residence was equipped with a video surveillance system, the recording device of which was located in a locked safe, Van Hook said. Deputies executing search warrants recovered the surveillance video and found a loaded pistol in Lejeune’s vehicle.

The video showed Lejeune possessing and firing the pistol, Van Hook said.

Lejeune’s previous felony convictions included aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather arriving soon, but another cold front moves through this weekend
Keenum said Young was subsequently transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and his...
Lake Charles man accused of home invasion
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 7, 2021
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2021