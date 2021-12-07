Convicted felon sentenced to more than four years for possessing, firing gun

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Alexander C. Van Hook, acting United States attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Following his prison sentence, Kevin Joseph Lejeune, 31, will have three years supervised release, per the sentence handed down by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr.

Lejeune pleaded guilty on June 3, 2021.

Lejeune admitted to law enforcement that he possessed and fired a pistol on the night of July 9, 2020, according to information provided by Van Hook.

“As a person having been previously convicted of felony offenses, Lejeune knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition,” Van Hook said in a news release.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence in Lake Charles on July 9, 2020, according to Van Hook. Witnesses at the scene told deputies that Lejeune fired a firearm that evening.

The residence was equipped with a video surveillance system, the recording device of which was located in a locked safe, Van Hook said. Deputies executing search warrants recovered the surveillance video and found a loaded pistol in Lejeune’s vehicle.

The video showed Lejeune possessing and firing the pistol, Van Hook said.

Lejeune’s previous felony convictions included aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

