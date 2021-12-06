SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2021.

Timothy Wayne Rigmaiden, 50, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; failure to obey traffic signals.

Joseph Wayne Lewis, 51, Lumberton, NC: Domestic abuse.

Seth Robert Benoit, 27, Jennings: Careless operation; first offense DWI.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 39, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Spencer Mallett III, 35, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alicia Catrell Shillow, 39, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; identity theft.

Filemon Anibal Cordoba-Gonzalez, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of a license plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a stolen firearm; no motor vehicle insurance.

