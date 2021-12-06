50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southern University names Eric Dooley as new head football coach

Eric Dooley
Eric Dooley(Southern University Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has named Eric Dooley as the new head coach of its football team.

Dooley was announced as the coach of the Jaguars on Monday, Dec. 6, two days after coaching his former team, Prairie View A&M, in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship.

He replaces interim coach Jason Rollins. The Jaguars finished 4-7 on the season and lost to Grambling State in the 2021 Bayou Classic.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

McNeese announces 2022 baseball schedule
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State
LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season
Texas Bowl: LSU vs Kansas State, Jan. 4.
LSU opens as 2.5-point underdogs to Kansas State