50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.(Brett Duke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite owning a 5-game losing streak, the Saints are favored by six points over the also struggling Jets.

The Saints sport a 5-7 record right now, New York even worse, 3-9.

The Saints are 5-7 against the spread. The Black and Gold haven’t covered in the last three contest.

The Jets are 3-9 against the spread in 2021. At home against the number, New York is 2-4.

Saints and Jets kickoff this Sunday at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State
Texas Bowl: LSU vs Kansas State, Jan. 4.
LSU opens as 2.5-point underdogs to Kansas State
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport