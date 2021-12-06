50/50 Thursdays
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state on Monday, December 6.

The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.

Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that Delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

While information on the infection rate and severity of the Omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” he said.

MSDH is also experiencing a minimal increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital and a minimal increase of COVID patients in the ICU and on vents.

Vaccinations for all Mississippians 5 and older can be found from healthcare providers, FQHCs, independent and retail pharmacies, and county health departments. Appointments at county health departments can be scheduled online at covidvaccine.umc.edu, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

