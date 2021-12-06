50/50 Thursdays
McNeese to hold 2021 fall commencement Dec. 10

The university said the wearing of face masks is recommended but not required for everyone in attendance.(KPLC)
By Davon Cole
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced it will hold two ceremonies Friday, Dec. 10, to confer degrees on graduates at the university’s 157th commencement in Burton Coliseum.

According to the university, times, college ceremonies and college guest speakers are as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. – College of Agricultural Sciences, College of Business and College of Liberal Arts
    • Willie Landry Mount (’74) - Lake Charles business owner, civic leader and distinguished mayor and state senator
  • 1 p.m. – Burton College of Education, College of Nursing and Health Professions, and College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics
    • Burnis J. “B.J.” Hebert (’87), president and chief operating officer of Chevron Phillips Chemical

The university said the wearing of face masks is recommended but not required for everyone in attendance.

Guests will not be allowed access to the coliseum floor at any time before, during or after the ceremonies, and graduates will not be allowed access to the guest seating areas at any time before, during or after the ceremonies. according to the university.

The summer and fall Class of 2021 includes 573 candidates from 40 parishes, 18 states and 13 countries, and 579 degrees will be awarded, including 30 associate degrees, 448 bachelor’s degrees, 100 master’s degrees and one education specialist degree, according to the university.

The university said doors will open one and one-half hours before each ceremony. For the safety and security of everyone in attendance, no bags larger than 10″x10″ will be allowed inside Burton Coliseum and all bags are subject to search.

Both ceremonies will be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 11, on the official McNeese Facebook page and on YouTube for family and friends unable to attend commencement, the university said.

The morning ceremony will air at 10 a.m. while the afternoon ceremony will air at 1 p.m, and the ceremony will also be rebroadcast on the Calcasieu Government Channel at a date to be announced, according to the university.

Lake Charles Memorial dedicates wellness and relaxation room to ER nurses
