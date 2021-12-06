50/50 Thursdays
McNeese announces 2022 baseball schedule

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. - The McNeese Cowboy baseball team announced the program’s 2022 schedule on Monday. The Slate includes a Joe Miller Ballpark all-time high of 35 scheduled home games for the reigning back-to-back Southland Conference Tournament Champions.

The 2022 schedule for the Cowboys features 20 games against eight teams who finished in the top-150 of the NCAA RPI rankings last season.

Included in those ranks are 2012 College World Series participant Stony Brook, who McNeese will begin the 2022 season against on Friday, February 18 in Lake Charles.

In Southland Conference play, McNeese will host Houston Baptist (Mar. 25-27), Incarnate Word (Apr. 14-16), Southeastern (Apr. 22-24), and Northwestern State (May 6-8). The Pokes will hit the road to face Nicholls (Apr. 1-3), New Orleans (Apr. 8-10), Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (Apr. 29-May 1), and Houston Baptist (May 12-14).

“After last year’s conference heavy slate, we are excited to have the opportunity to play a schedule that looks a little more like college baseball,” Head Coach Justin Hill remarked. “We have a great non-conference slate with many of those being at home. It has the opportunity to be a very enjoyable schedule for our fans.”

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a three-week stretch in which McNeese

will host Louisiana Tech on March 4-6, travel to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge against LSU on Tuesday, March 8, then return home against Cal State Northridge for a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 11.

The following week, McNeese will host Columbia University of the Ivy League for the first-ever matchup between two programs on Tuesday, March 15 and then will play UL-Lafayette the next night in Lake Charles. The Pokes end the aforementioned stretch with Eastern Illinois for three games starting Friday, March 18 at home.

Other notable home non-conference games include Houston (Feb. 22), Alcorn (Feb. 25-27, doubleheader on 26th), Prairie View (Apr. 6), Sam Houston (Apr. 18), and home and home series with Southern (Mar. 1/Mar. 30), Stephen F. Austin (Mar. 22/May 3), and UL-Monroe (Apr. 20/Apr. 26).

The Southland Conference Tournament will be played May 19-28 at a site to be determined.

Season tickets renewals and new purchases have begun, you can call 337-562-4678, email tickets@mcneese.edu, or visit Jack V. Doland Fieldhouse for more information.

