50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU opens as 2.5-point underdogs to Kansas State

Texas Bowl: LSU vs Kansas State, Jan. 4.
Texas Bowl: LSU vs Kansas State, Jan. 4.(LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers will extend their season by one game after finishing 6-6 in the regular season. LSU will play in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

The game will be played on Jan. 4 in Houston at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas installed the Tigers as 2.5-point underdogs. Kansas State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Offensive line coach, Brad Davis, will be the interim coach for the Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

The Texas Bowl will be the second to last game of the college football season. The national championship is the only contest after the Texas Bowl.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport