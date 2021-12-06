50/50 Thursdays
Reports: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Medina Spirit, the racehorse who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, has died after suddenly collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple reports.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race. In the wake of the failed test, trainer Bob Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Medina Spirit went on to finish third in the Preakness after the colt was subjected to three rounds of prerace testing to be able to compete. The colt most recently finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar last month.

It was reported Friday that urine testing showed a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

