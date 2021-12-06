50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Imperial Calcasieu Museum announces first monthly Art Under the Oak

The event will be reoccurring every second Sunday of the month, and admission is free to the...
The event will be reoccurring every second Sunday of the month, and admission is free to the public, according to the release.(kplc)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum announced the first monthly Art Under the Oak art market, set for Sunday, Dec. 12.

The release said the event is set to run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will include local art, crafts, and food under the historic Sallier Oak Tree.

Free photos with Santa, plus Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen will be available, and the Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra will be performing from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., according to the release.

The event will be reoccurring every second Sunday of the month, and admission is free to the public, according to the release.

The release said the Imperial Calcasieu Museum Gift Shoppe has officially opened, and the Gibson Barham Library has transformed into a beautiful space showcasing over 14 artists, artisans and a wide selection of literature.

According to the museum, hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required for entry, the museum said.

The museum is located at 204 W. Sallier St., Lake Charles, and those wanting more information are asked to contact the museum at 337-439-3797, by email at info@imperialcalcasieumuseum.org, or visit their website imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather for now, but a big warmup begins soon
The university said the wearing of face masks is recommended but not required for everyone in...
McNeese to hold 2021 fall commencement Dec. 10
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 6, 2021