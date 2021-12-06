Imperial Calcasieu Museum announces first monthly Art Under the Oak

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum announced the first monthly Art Under the Oak art market, set for Sunday, Dec. 12.

The release said the event is set to run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will include local art, crafts, and food under the historic Sallier Oak Tree.

Free photos with Santa, plus Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen will be available, and the Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra will be performing from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., according to the release.

The event will be reoccurring every second Sunday of the month, and admission is free to the public, according to the release.

The release said the Imperial Calcasieu Museum Gift Shoppe has officially opened, and the Gibson Barham Library has transformed into a beautiful space showcasing over 14 artists, artisans and a wide selection of literature.

According to the museum, hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required for entry, the museum said.

The museum is located at 204 W. Sallier St., Lake Charles, and those wanting more information are asked to contact the museum at 337-439-3797, by email at info@imperialcalcasieumuseum.org, or visit their website imperialcalcasieumuseum.org.

