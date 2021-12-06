FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms and dropping temperatures today

Futurecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Doppler radar is beginning to become quite active this morning as a cold front approaches the state from the northwest. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity by mid to late morning through this afternoon, until the front arrives. Temperatures warm into the middle 70s through late-morning as well before tumbling into the 50s by this afternoon, so make sure to not only pack the rain gear but also have a jacket for the cooler temperatures on the way before you head home from work this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northern parishes under a low threat for a few isolated severe storms today, noting the primary threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts. These storms will likely be a little weaker farther south, but an isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out anywhere in the viewing area through mid-afternoon. Once the front passes, the severe threat ends and temperatures quickly fall out of the 70s and into the 60s and upper 50s by 5:00 p.m. Clouds and breezy conditions linger tonight as lows drop into the 40s.

Severe threat today (KPLC)

The front will stall just off our coastline in the northern Gulf, and we’ll stay on the cooler side of this front Tuesday before it retreats by Wednesday. Clouds lingering Tuesday with mean highs remain stuck in the 50s all day. This front will quickly begin to pull back to the north as a warm front on Wednesday, sending our highs back up into the 70s and bringing a slight chance of a few showers back mid-week. We’ll stay unseasonably warm until another front moves through early into the weekend. This front looks to arrive by early Saturday and bring yet another big drop in temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

