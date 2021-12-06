First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather for now, but a big warmup begins soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A strong cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana Monday bringing a good scattering of showers and storms. Rain will slowly push south and eventually offshore as the front moves farther south. Temperatures will be falling through the evening and overnight hours. Tuesday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Clouds are likely to linger, and we may remain overcast through Tuesday and that will keep afternoon highs in the 50s! Rain looks unlikely, though I am including a 20% chance for Tuesday just in case a few isolated showers develop.

A warming trend will get underway late Tuesday into Wednesday as our winds turn back to the south as high pressure moves east of our area. Clouds will remain scattered across the area, and I am leaving a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will start off warmer in the morning with lows in the 50s and afternoon highs will reach the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will remain warm and humid, and we may even flirt with 80 degrees for an afternoon high! An upper-level disturbance may move across our area and that could increase the chance of rain. For now, I am placing the rain chance at 30% both days but will continue to monitor the trends through the week. Morning lows will only reach the 60s and afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s, possibly even above 80 degrees!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A strong cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana Saturday, bringing a good scattering of showers and storms. This front will be like the one that arrived Monday, so rain chances are increased to 60%. Severe weather risk looks very low, but it is not zero; we will continue to monitor the forecast and will keep you updated through the week.

The real story with this front is the cold air following it! This may bring the coldest temperatures of the season to SWLA! I am remaining on the conservative side with the forecast, but that still shows morning lows in the 30s on Monday. We could see frost in areas south of I-10. Obviously, the models have been struggling with the forecast beyond a few days out, so this is still very much subject to change. However, if you have outdoor plans this weekend you will deal with rain Saturday and colder weather Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.