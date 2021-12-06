50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 list.(AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one key starter will be sidelined for the New Orleans Saints’ week 14 match against the New York Jets.

Defensive End Cam Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He is fully vaccinated. He will need two negative tests before being eligible to play Sunday.

Jordan is responsible for 38 tackles, four sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble on the year. If he is ruled out, Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes will likely be in line for increased snap counts against the Jets.

Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games. Harris will serve the suspension starting this week.

Harris’ suspension stems from his offseason DUI arrest. Harris appealed the length of the suspension.

Harris is currently the team’s leader in receiving yards and second on the team in receptions. He’s also one of the league’s most dynamic return men.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas.
Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Keanu Neal (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham...
Hill’s promising start for Saints flames out late vs Cowboys