Brazen break ins cause Lake Charles homeowner to sell property

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A charming home sits nestled on Orange Street in Lake Charles. It’s currently being rebuilt from hurricane damage, but inside is a kaleidoscope of memories with notes left for contractors adorning the walls. Those memories, now, tainted by numerous break ins.

“I know it can be patched up but this kills me,” homeowner Chris Livergood said.

Livergood calls the second break in in less than six months invasive and maddening. Thousands of dollars worth of name brand tools were stolen in July, but the burglars were a little more brazen overnight on Saturday after they destroyed property.

“It’s a brand new shed only 10 months old, whoever it was either kicked, punched, whatever they had to do to get into it,” Livergood said.

That wasn’t the only damage done.

“It was a brand new door, brand new digital padlock , but if you want to get in that doesn’t matter,” Livergood said. “They got in, took our freaking washer and our dryer.”

Lake Charles police respond to dozens of calls involving break ins on a daily basis according to the department. Residents say they wish more could be done to proect property in an already damaged community.

“It’s far more rampant than the public probably realizes,” Livergood said. “If there was more activity, if the homeowners could actually able to live in their home, it’s very unlikely to happen.”

With no hope of a future inside, Livergood and his family have decided to move from this Lake Charles home.

“I basically begged him to take fingerprints and he did but something about it being weathered and x, y, and z,” Livergood said. “I asked him - since this does happen so often - how many times do you get success, how many times do find the perpetrator? He said about 50 percent of the time.”

We will update if there are any arrests made in this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.