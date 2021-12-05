FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives for Monday, unsettled start to the week

Temperatures slowly fall as we see clouds increasing overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our dry weather continues as we head throughout the afternoon and into the first half of the overnight before changes begin to arrive. Temperatures have been warm this afternoon as many areas have reached the lower to middle 70′s. Showers and storms make a return heading into the start of the new week with some heavier rain possible at times.

Make sure to take the rain gear as you head out on Monday (KPLC)

Moving throughout the rest of the day expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temperatures holding steady in the lower 70′s before falling through the overnight. We can expect another warm start to our Monday as clouds continue to hang around and with the moisture in play it will help to keep temperatures near 70 after midnight and then we’ll actually see temperatures falling throughout the day Monday. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy throughout the day on Monday as a cold front will move across the region bringing showers and storms with it and some of those could be on the strong side. While we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather the possibility of some larger hail and damaging winds will be in the mix with some of the strongest storms. Temperatures fall into the middle 60′s through the afternoon and will continue to fall as we head throughout the evening as skies clear just a little.

Showers and storms make a return and some could be on the stronger side (KPLC)

Unfortunately, we don’t completely clear things out for Tuesday and Wednesday as there will still be the risk of showers and storms as yet another cold front arrives heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler for Tuesday as highs only manage to reach the lower and middle 60′s, but that will be short lived as we switch the flip and warm things quickly once again. Highs rebound back into the lower and middle 70′s for Wednesday as the front passes through and we’ll begin to dry things out for the second half of the week. High pressure builds in for Thursday and Friday and that will mean temperatures will climb with highs flirting with the 80 degree mark each afternoon. We just have to get through an unsettled stretch of weather first as we could pick up anywhere between 1-2 inches of rain over the next 3 days.

We'll see several fronts making their way towards the area (KPLC)

Drier weather last a short stretch as clouds and moisture will return by next weekend as another front nears the region heading into next weekend. As of now models aren’t too bullish on bringing a lot of showers or storms, but it’s something to keep a close eye on as we get closer. One thing it doesn’t look to do is bring back some cooler weather as highs go from the middle 70′s Saturday to the 60′s for Sunday and into early the following week. For now though get the rain gear handy as showers and storms make a return for the next few days and keep an eye on the radar just in case a stronger storm nears your area. Have a great Sunday and start to the new week!

Rain totals on the way up thanks to several fronts (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

