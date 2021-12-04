50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2021.

Eric Bradley Young, 50, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Anthony Joseph Authement, 55, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.

Sedrick R McCray, 20, Bellville, IL: Out of state detainer; direct contempt of court.

Gabrielle Leigh Heller, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court (9 charges).

Lemarcus Deontez Townsend, 31, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner, second offense.

Michael James Beloney, 41, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; obscenity.

Nickolas Troy Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Christopher Dwayne Guy, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obscenity.

Patrick Heath Davis, 46, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace.

Rashaun Natavius Mayne, 26, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Kayla Dshay Jones, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kyle Henry Naegele, 57, Westlake: Stalking (2 charges); telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Jordan Twayne Mitchell, 31, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; no drivers license on person; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Mark Alan Hayden, 34, Sulphur: When lighted lamps are required; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

William Randall Weathersby, 53, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; reckless operation.

Thomas Wayne Cordle, 43, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
Police discover body of missing woman
Lake Charles police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Shattuck Street...
Homeowner shaken after car drives into dining room Wednesday night
In the process of repairing the city’s storm damage, Mayor Nic Hunter said they haven’t...
Hurricane recovery continues for Lake Charles
A lot of construction is taking place around the city of Lake Charles, and some of it means...
VIDEO: Hurricane recovery continues in Lake Charles