SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 3, 2021.

Eric Bradley Young, 50, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Anthony Joseph Authement, 55, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.

Sedrick R McCray, 20, Bellville, IL: Out of state detainer; direct contempt of court.

Gabrielle Leigh Heller, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court (9 charges).

Lemarcus Deontez Townsend, 31, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner, second offense.

Michael James Beloney, 41, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; obscenity.

Nickolas Troy Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Christopher Dwayne Guy, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obscenity.

Patrick Heath Davis, 46, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace.

Rashaun Natavius Mayne, 26, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Kayla Dshay Jones, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kyle Henry Naegele, 57, Westlake: Stalking (2 charges); telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Jordan Twayne Mitchell, 31, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; no drivers license on person; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Mark Alan Hayden, 34, Sulphur: When lighted lamps are required; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

William Randall Weathersby, 53, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; reckless operation.

Thomas Wayne Cordle, 43, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

