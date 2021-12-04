Mayor Hardey prepares to defend title as Battle of the Bells returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s that time of year.

Bells are ringing outside some of Southwest Louisiana’s busiest stores and the competition is on.

Area cities are in a Battle of the Bells on Friday, Dec. 10, to bring in the most money for the Salvation Army.

“Battle of the Bells is something that Becky and the alliance came up with and we thought it was a great idea to get all the communities involved,” said Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey.

Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey is gearing up for this year’s Battle of the Bells and is ready to defend the city’s title.

“We’re going to try our best and we’re going to go down swinging, baby. We’re not going to go in there and go some halfway,” Hardey said.

The Lake Area has dealt with a lot in the last year. On top of that, Mayor Hardey is facing a personal battle, fighting a brain tumor.

Despite it all, he’s making sure the community has a great Christmas.

Lt. Tim Morrison, with the Salvation Army, said the money raised goes to help locals in need.

“It helps our friends and neighbors right here in Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Moss Bluff and everybody just surrounding this area to have a chance to have a good Christmas, to have their lights kept on, the electricity going, food basket,” Morrison said.

Morrison is thankful for the support provided by the governmental agencies in Southwest Louisiana.

“They are all three really just giving back to their community and it shows that they really care about the community and want to be a part of things,” Morrison said.

