50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDH reporting first probable case of Omicron variant in state

(Louisiana Department of Health)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The following is from the LDH:

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The case involves an individual in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, who recently traveled within the United States.

“We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

“The Governor and I promised earlier today we would share with the public as soon as we had information that Omicron was in our state,” said Dr. Kanter. “We know families have questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public updated.”

CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. This new variant was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa, and the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing throughout the Republic of South Africa.

So far, the virus has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least 9 states.

New information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. There is concern this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. We expect to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.

LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron. Epidemiologists, laboratorians and researchers will continue to closely monitor these data in order to continue to identify Omicron cases in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 3, 2021
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'
Gov. Edwards: 'omicron is not here'