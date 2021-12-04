Lake Charles man found guilty of aggravated rape charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was found guilty of aggravated rape charges by a Calcasieu Parish Jury Friday, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s office, on Friday, December 3, a Calcasieu Parish Jury found Derrick C. Withers, 28, of Lake Charles, guilty as charged of two counts of aggravated rape.

According to information from the district attorney’s office, the two victim’s ages ranged from five to seven years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

Withers is facing life without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sentencing for Withers is set for January 28, 2022, before Judge Robert Wyatt, according to the district attorney’s office.

