50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hurricane recovery continues for Lake Charles

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot of construction is taking place around the City of Lake Charles, and some of it means good news for families who spend time outside.

”Things that impact our community the most are, you know, the places that families come and spend time together - the Civic Center, the park here, the marina,” Leah Bordelon said.

And that’s what city officials are gearing their focus towards.

“You know, those should be top priority I feel like - to have a good face for our community,” Bordelon said.

In the process of repairing the city’s storm damage, Mayor Nic Hunter said they haven’t forgotten about the city’s many recreational assets.

“It certainly hasn’t been for a lack of effort on the city’s side,” Hunter said. “It’s a very cumbersome process to go through the FEMA process.”

The marina, located at the lakefront, is on the city’s to-do list, as the docks have remained closed while awaiting repairs.

“We will have two that will be ready for spring 2022,” Hunter said. “A third is waiting on some materials that have to be, actually, manufactured.”

Also on that list are repairs needing to be made to more than a dozen city parks.

“We have multiple other issues at city parks that are still in the works,” Hunter said. “We have a couple rec centers. We’ve got some pavilions.”

As the council voted on making these repairs at this week’s city council meeting, Hunter explained they’ve hit several roadblocks when trying to obtain bids for projects.

“We pulled several parks together to make the package - the fencing package a little bit large - so that contractors would be more interested in it,” Hunter said.

We also asked about the Civic Center sign, as it serves as a reminder of what this area has been through. We’re told it’s finally being remodeled.

“We have decided that we’re going to reduce it to just the pole, and we’re going to make a decision, along with our architect, as to whether the pole needs to be removed or if it can actually be salvaged,” Hunter said.

Hunter also said the city is working alongside FEMA to ensure they receive 90% of reimbursements for these repairs.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Touchdown Live
Lake Charles police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Shattuck Street...
Homeowner shaken after car drives into dining room Wednesday night
A lot of construction is taking place around the city of Lake Charles, and some of it means...
VIDEO: Hurricane recovery continues in Lake Charles
LDH reporting first probable case of Omicron variant in state