Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a search and rescue group found human remains at Little Lake Charles RV Park Saturday.

“Randy” Kilgore, who has been missing since August, was last seen at the RV park. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have searched multiple areas around the park for Kilgore and continue to investigate his disappearance.

Kilgore’s family hired a search and rescue group to search the park Saturday morning. The group explored an area that had not been previously searched and claims to have found the remains within half an hour. They found skeletal remains, tissue and clothing. Kilgore’s family says they believe the remains are his.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it may be a few days before the remains are identified.

More information will be released as it becomes available. We will have updates Saturday night on 7 News at Six and 7 News Nightcast.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.