FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy night ahead, watching showers and storms returning for Monday

Temperatures slowly fall through the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a warm start to the weekend as temperatures managed to climb into the middle and upper 70′s thanks to plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds in the mix throughout the day. Fog is gonna be an issue once again for Sunday morning and that’s why a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Thankfully the dry weather sticks around for the second half of the weekend, but a cold front will be on the way as we head into Monday.

Fog will form and could be dense heading into Sunday morning (KPLC)

Any evening plans for tonight will be just fine other than the fact it will be on the warmer side as temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 60′s and we’ll stay pretty steady through the overnight as clouds and fog begin to develop. If you are thinking about heading out to “Light Up the Lake” or over to Sulphur for Christmas under the Live Oaks make sure to take some water and have the short sleeves with the milder weather we will be seeing. Overnight and into Sunday morning the big weather story will be the fog as visibility will be reduced for the first part of the morning. Sunshine will break out for the afternoon and that will help to burn off any fog that we see and will also help to warm us up fairly quickly. Expect temperatures to be another 10 degrees or so above average for this time of year with highs in the middle to upper 70′s.

No sign of cooler weather as we head into next week (KPLC)

Changes are coming though as we head into the start of the new week as several cold fronts are in the forecast and it could mean that we pick up some heavy rain and storms at times. If you have plans to be outside on Sunday there will be no issues as we see a mixture of sun and clouds, but once we head after midnight and head into early Monday morning our rain chances will increase quickly as the cold front begins to arrive. We can expect showers and storms to stick around through the early afternoon before some slightly drier air works in for the afternoon. It will be short lived though as moisture will return with an upper level disturbance bringing yet another round of rain heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for Tuesday with the increased cloud cover with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70. All eyes then turn to yet another front arriving for Wednesday bringing more showers and storms to the area as the unsettled pattern continues, but we will start to warm things once again.

Showers and storms arrive to start next week (KPLC)

For the second half of next week it appears we get some slightly drier conditions with just a few isolated storms possible by Friday with a weaker front arriving by next weekend helping to keep the threat of a few showers and storms in the mix. If you are asking where the cooler weather is then you’ll have to look no farther than early next week as the front for next weekend will cool things down considerably if the models hold. It’s something we will have to watch as we get closer, but enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather for Sunday before unsettled weather makes a return for the upcoming week.

Rain totals will be increasing as rain chances go up (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

