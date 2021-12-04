Dec. 3 #SWLApreps Basketball Round Up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday basketball action tonight as several of our #SWLApreps teams hit the hardwood. Hamilton Christian advanced to the finals of the consolation portion of the Showdown in the Lake tournament.

The Lady Bucs of Barbe picked up a non-district win over LaGrange, after being down by five at halftime Barbe made some adjustments and got their second win of the season.

Below are the final scores and highlights.

FINAL SCORES:

GIRLS:

Barbe 67

LaGrange 46

Fairview 53

Rosepine 50

Lake Arthur 58

Choudrant 34

BOYS:

Hamilton Christian 64

Franklin Parish 46

Iowa 75

Vinton 41

Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 47

Washington Marion 45

Sam Houston 41

Elizabeth 37

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.