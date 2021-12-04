Dec. 3 #SWLApreps Basketball Round Up
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday basketball action tonight as several of our #SWLApreps teams hit the hardwood. Hamilton Christian advanced to the finals of the consolation portion of the Showdown in the Lake tournament.
The Lady Bucs of Barbe picked up a non-district win over LaGrange, after being down by five at halftime Barbe made some adjustments and got their second win of the season.
Below are the final scores and highlights.
FINAL SCORES:
GIRLS:
Barbe 67
LaGrange 46
Fairview 53
Rosepine 50
Lake Arthur 58
Choudrant 34
BOYS:
Hamilton Christian 64
Franklin Parish 46
Iowa 75
Vinton 41
Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 47
Washington Marion 45
Sam Houston 41
Elizabeth 37
