Companion Care of SWLA holds ‘Share the Warmth’ blanket and heater drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Companion Care of SWLA is seeking donations for their third annual “Share the Warmth” blanket and heater drive until Dec. 20.

Companion Care of SWLA asks the community to donate new blankets and electric heaters for local seniors in need.

Donations are collected at the following locations:

Companion Care - 407 B N. Fifth St., Leesville

Companion Care - 1877 B Hwy 190 West, DeRidder

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office - 1203 S Fourth St., Leesville

Veteran’s Place - 300 Vernon St., New Llano.

