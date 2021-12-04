50/50 Thursdays
Companion Care of SWLA holds ‘Share the Warmth’ blanket and heater drive

Share the Warmth flyer
(Companion Care of SWLA)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Companion Care of SWLA is seeking donations for their third annual “Share the Warmth” blanket and heater drive until Dec. 20.

Companion Care of SWLA asks the community to donate new blankets and electric heaters for local seniors in need.

Donations are collected at the following locations:

  • Companion Care - 407 B N. Fifth St., Leesville
  • Companion Care - 1877 B Hwy 190 West, DeRidder
  • Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office - 1203 S Fourth St., Leesville
  • Veteran’s Place - 300 Vernon St., New Llano.

