Two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles Thursday night leaves one dead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-210 in Lake Charles Thursday night, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to I-210, mile marker 4, at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in reference to a crash, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, LCPD spokesman.

Upon arrival, officers learned two vehicles were involved in the crash, Keenum said.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo was westbound in the outside lane and stopped for an unknown reason with its emergency lights flashing, according to Keenum.

Keenum said a 2021 Ford F-150 was also traveling westbound in the outside lane and did not see the Chevrolet and subsequently crashed into the rear of the Aveo.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronnie Jackson, 29, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Keenum.

According to Keenum, the driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.