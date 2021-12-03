50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles Thursday night leaves one dead

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronnie Jackson, 29, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the...
The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronnie Jackson, 29, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Keenum.(WILX)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-210 in Lake Charles Thursday night, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to I-210, mile marker 4, at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in reference to a crash, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, LCPD spokesman.

Upon arrival, officers learned two vehicles were involved in the crash, Keenum said.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo was westbound in the outside lane and stopped for an unknown reason with its emergency lights flashing, according to Keenum.

Keenum said a 2021 Ford F-150 was also traveling westbound in the outside lane and did not see the Chevrolet and subsequently crashed into the rear of the Aveo.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronnie Jackson, 29, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Keenum.

According to Keenum, the driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issues update on property tax information
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 3, 2021
Pretty nice weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog an issue again this morning, staying mostly dry for the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weekend will be warm and humid with foggy nights possible