SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 2, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 2, 2021.

Tatyana Marie Nelson, 23, Houston, TX: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of marijuana.

Christina Elizabeth Cortez, 27, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; resisting an officer; first offense DWI.

Kirkland Wayne Bourque, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Gregory Dean Taylor, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Arthur Charles Canteen, 57, Lake Charles: Government benefits fraud; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Demetrius Demond Chantlin, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; property damage under $50,000; burglary; revocation of parole; trespassing; federal detainer.

Malcolm Scott Guillory, 50, Jennings: Flight from an officer.

John Louis Ledoux Jr., 63, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Larry James Walker, 58, Lake Charles: Assault; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dustin Paul Courmier, 30, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000.

Hasani Oba Williams, 41, DeQuincy: Property damage under $50,000; disturbing the peace; battery.

Joe Lannis Rideau II, 40, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Latanya Faye Bushnell, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

