Sports Person of the Week - Maddox McDaniel

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most 6-year-olds love to play video games or with action figures, but Maddox McDaniel loves BMX.

“I’m learning and I’m trying to win,” McDaniel said.

The Lacassine native has found early success in the sport with less than nine months of experience. In that span, he’s placed first in seven straight races.

“He is not scared of nothing,” said McDaniel’s father Keith McDaniel.

The thrill of going over the hills and bumps is what gets McDaniel going before and during a race.

“It’s because I go up the hill and it’s like and then it goes like this and I go up and then it feels like I’m flying,” McDaniel said. “I’m just fearless.”

His fearlessness has led to him getting an invite to compete at the 2021 Race of Champions in Tulsa Oklahoma this past weekend where he made all the way to the semifinals.

“He just has a will he just doesn’t have any give up in him. He doesn’t want to stop he just wants to go and win no matter what. He’s a good sport if he doesn’t win he just tries harder the next time,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel is now racing at the intermediate level and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Especially trophies! Winning trophies is a lot of fun winning trophies because when you win it makes you so happy,” McDaniel said.

