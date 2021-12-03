50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in finger

Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas. (AP...
Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints fear Taysom Hill tore a tendon in his finger, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Hill injured his finger in the first half of Thursday night’s loss to Dallas. He played the rest of the game with a brace on it.

The injury is believed to be similar to the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier in the season.

Hill’s potential injury, which would require surgery, is the latest in a long list of injuries the Saints have dealt with in the 2021 season.

They’re currently 5-7 with five games left to play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys...
Saints drop fifth straight with 27-17 loss to Cowboys
Hardship continues; Kamara, two more offensive starters ruled out against Cowboys
Alvin Kamara is questionable to play against the Cowboys. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Three Saints players out; three questionable vs. Cowboys
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys