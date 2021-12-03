Advertisement

One arrested, three sought in shooting in DeQuincy

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 22, is being held on $492K bond. He was arrested on numerous counts: attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, home invasion, armed robbery, simple battery of the infirm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, and firing a weapon from a vehicle with intent to harm.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is under arrest following a shooting in DeQuincy Monday.

Authorities said, though, that they are attempting to identify three other males believed to be involved in the incident on East Street.

Major Jerry Bell said it’s believed the group went to DeQuincy from the Sulphur area as part of a dispute over a grandchild.

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 22, is being held on $492K bond.

He was arrested on numerous counts:

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Aggravated battery
  • Home invasion
  • Armed robbery
  • Simple battery of the infirm
  • Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
  • Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
  • Firing a weapon from a vehicle with intent to harm

DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000. Information can be given anonymously.

DeQuincy police received a 911 call at 9:48 p.m. Monday from a woman on East Street who said her son had been shot, Bell said.

The arriving officer, Corp. Jeromy Brady, found a 43-year-old man sitting on a bed who said he had been shot but did not know how many times, Bell said. The man who was shot is being treated at a hospital.

Investigators believe that the group came up and attacked the 43-year-old and another man while they were in a vehicle outside a home, Bell said.

The 43-year-old’s mother looked outside and saw several men, one of whom pointed a pistol at her, Bell said. Saying “get her,” they chased her into her home, according to Bell.

The woman barricaded herself in her room, but her son was shot as he attempted to keep the men from going into the home, Bell said.

The other man in the vehicle was “beaten up severely,” Bell said.

A witness told police when he heard the gunshots, he went to his window where he saw four males running north on East Street and getting into a vehicle.

