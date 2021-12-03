LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph leaving for Nebraska

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One key piece to the LSU coaching staff from the past five years, wide receivers and assistant coach Mickey Joseph is leaving for Nebraska. The Huskers made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 3.

Joseph, a former Husker will join Nebraska’s coaching staff as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, and associate head coach.

Husker Nation, help us welcome back Coach Mickey Joseph to the Good Life!!!#GBR /// @daboot02 pic.twitter.com/NNSm8GYlhk — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 3, 2021

He played quarterback for four years under Tom Osborne. During his four seasons, Nebraska posted a 39-9-1 overall record, won two Big Eight titles, while playing in two Orange Bowl games, a Citrus Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl.

The former Husker is a New Orleans native and played a important role in developing Ja’Marr Chase, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and one of the most dynamic receiving corps in SEC history in Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2019. The Tigers’ three starters combined for 241 receptions for 3,991 yards and 51 touchdowns.

