First Alert Forecast: Weekend will be warm and humid with foggy nights possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw widespread fog again Friday morning and that will be an issue again the next few mornings. Visibility will likely be very low at times overnight with some areas being near zero! Please use caution while driving and give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

Saturday will likely be very similar to Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds after the fog clears out. Temperatures will start off near 60 and climb into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. I am only putting a 10% chance of rain in the forecast as rain looks unlikely.

Sunday through most of next week is much more uncertain, at least with respect to the timing of the next weather systems. A cold front will eventually move through Southwest Louisiana, but it looks weaker with the bulk of the energy remaining north of our area. For now I am including a slight chance of rain Sunday and a better chance Monday when the front moves through. Temperatures will remain warm until then too.

Models are trending toward less rain with this front, so that would minimize impacts to outdoor plans this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, continue to monitor our forecast for updates throughout the week.

Next week will see that same uncertainty mentioned above continue to be an issue; in fact, it will grow further with time. Models are showing an upper level system impacting our area from the west and southwest beginning Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday when another cold front clears us out. This has the potential to bring more widespread rain to the area and possibly even some strong storms. Though the uncertainty is much higher than normal as the models continue to struggle with this system. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the end of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking at the long-range models things are extremely uncertain with the models flip-flopping with each update. Currently there are indications of a strong cold front arriving late next weekend with the coldest air of the season thus far following the front. Now it is worth noting that yesterday the models showed no cold air reaching SWLA over the next 2 weeks. And it is quite possible we see more changes as time goes on.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

