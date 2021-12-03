FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog an issue again this morning, staying mostly dry for the weekend

We are seeing greatly reduced visibility this morning thanks to fog (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Friday morning is starting off to a repeat of what we saw Thursday and Dense Fog remains an issue as it continue to reduce visibility across all of Southwest Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. this morning as we can expect visibility to remain around a mile of less for several more hours. Eventually the fog will burn off as we get some sunshine throughout the morning, but even so we can expect clouds to remain in the mix as well with humidity levels continuing to increase with time.

We'll see more clouds this afternoon, but still temperatures warm to the middle 70's (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door this morning a light jacket may be needed as we are off to that cool and damp start, but temperatures are remaining on the mild side as many of us have only managed to reach the lower to middle 50′s with a few locations slightly warmer than that. We will warm quickly though through the morning thanks to some sunshine as well as southerly winds picking up through the afternoon. If you are thinking about having lunch outdoors today it won’t be an issue other than the fact we could see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 70′s. Highs once again reach the middle 70′s this afternoon, which is running some 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. A relatively quiet evening is in the cards for us tonight as we slowly cool through the evening with the possibility of fog developing once again by the time we reach Saturday morning.

We'll see a nice evening for Light up the Lake (KPLC)

The weekend isn’t shaping up too bad with models continuing to keep the highest rain chances off to the north and back across portions of Texas with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy afternoons in store for Southwest Louisiana. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out either day at this point there is no reason to cancel outdoor plans that you may have. Our milder weather pattern will continue for us as temperatures are back into the middle 70′s both afternoons with mild overnights as lows only reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Humidity will be a little more noticeable heading into Sunday with the cold front approaching from the west, but any outdoor plans are just fine with rain chances returning more Sunday evening into Monday.

Shower and storm chances make a return heading into Monday (KPLC)

Next week will be a different story from the one we have just went through as several fronts are forecast to move this way with the first arriving during the day on Monday bringing shower and storm chances. This will then push to the south, but eventually lift to the north and bring more rain opportunities heading into Tuesday as a warm front. We aren’t done with rain their however as a second front pushes into the area by Wednesday and this will keep things unsettled until Thursday. Some temperatures swings are also in the forecast with cooler weather to start the week before warmer weather returns for the second half. For now enjoy the next few days as we stay dry especially if you are heading out to any of the Christmas festivities.

We'll see an unsettled week moving over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

