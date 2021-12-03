COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 3, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24 and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 2
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 479 new cases.
· 12 new deaths.
· 213 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).
· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 48.69 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 27 new cases.
· 2 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 20 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).
· 36.76 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 22 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 38.84 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.17 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 31.19 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.87 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (1 removed by the LDH).
· 38.12 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 4 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 31.55 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
