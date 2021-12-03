COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24 and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 2

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 479 new cases.

· 12 new deaths.

· 213 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.69 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 27 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 36.76 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38.84 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31.19 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.87 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 removed by the LDH).

· 38.12 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31.55 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

