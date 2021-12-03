50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles launches tree replanting initiative with 350 trees at local parks(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has replanted 350 trees at three lake area parks thanks to a donation made by Firestone Polymers.

Mayor Nic Hunter, representatives from Firestone Polymers, and other elected officials were on hand to announce the launch of the #ReTreeLC initiative.

Firestone Polymers, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, donated and helped install more than 350 trees and over 2,000 native grasses in Hillcrest, Grace & Medora, and Buddy Prejean Parks.

Mayor Hunter says, “As we continue to recover and rebuild from the 2020 hurricanes, it is critical that we re-establish our natural environment as well by replanting trees across our city. We are appreciative of Firestone’s support to the Lake Charles area and for their leadership to help restore our natural infrastructure. In the coming weeks, we will highlight additional community partners who are making this critical initiative possible. It is our hope to be leaders in the responsible reforestation of our City, but we cannot do it alone. We are asking our community to help as well.”

In addition to planting trees and native grasses in public spaces, the #ReTreeLC Initiative will also include free educational seminars for the public and a tree giveaway in April 2022 to help citizens re-tree their own property.

The tree planting was completed by volunteers from the Firestone Polymers’ plant, City employees, and overseen by RES, a local environmental restoration company, and Dana Brown & Associates, a landscape architecture firm.

Following the tree planting event, RES will be maintaining the trees over the coming months and will be facilitating the 2000 tree giveaway for the public in April of 2022.

For more information on getting involved with the #ReTreeLC Initiative, contact Emerald Fletcher at 337-491-1283, ext. 0903, or email emerald.fletcher@cityoflc.us.

