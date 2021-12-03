Christmas in the air in SWLA this weekend
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is in the air and there are lots of Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana this weekend.
There are also lots of decorations around for light-lookers. You can see our map of Christmas lights HERE.
Here are some events around the area this weekend:
FRIDAY
- Christmas at the Courthouse in Lake Charles: 3-7 p.m. “The Polar Express” plays at 5:30 p.m.
- Holiday House and Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur.
SATURDAY
- Light Up the Lake in Lake Charles: Begins at the Civic Center at 8:30 a.m. with a Hot Chocolate Run and continues all day. Lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
- Holiday House and Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur: Holiday Market opens at 10 p.m. Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 11 a.m.
- Miracle on Washington Street Christmas Festival in DeRidder: Vendors open at 9 a.m. Lighted Christmas Parade at dusk.
- DeQuincy Christmas celebration and parade: 11 a.m. at DeQuincy Railroad Museum Park.
- Elton Light the Night Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. on Main Street.
- Kinder Hometown Holidays: Downtown Kinder, parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Vinton Christmas Celebration: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Vinton.
SUNDAY
- 80th Performance of the Messiah: 3 p.m. in historic F.G. Bulber Auditorium at McNeese State University.
- How the Grinch Saved Christmas at Glad Tidings Church: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
