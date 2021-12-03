Advertisement

Christmas in the air in SWLA this weekend

Christmas decorations in Southwest Louisiana.
Christmas decorations in Southwest Louisiana.(KPLC Viewer)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is in the air and there are lots of Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

There are also lots of decorations around for light-lookers. You can see our map of Christmas lights HERE.

Here are some events around the area this weekend:

Latest News

News

Battle of the Bells returns to the Lake Area

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Crime

One arrested, three sought in shooting in DeQuincy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
Major Jerry Bell said it’s believed the group went to DeQuincy from the Sulphur area as part of a dispute over a grandchild.

State

Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3, on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

COVID

No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles Thursday night leaves one dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-210 in Lake Charles Thursday night, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

News

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issues update on property tax information

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
In a Facebook post Friday, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an update on property tax information for residents.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 3, 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog an issue again this morning, staying mostly dry for the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Durham
Our Friday morning is starting off to a repeat of what we saw Thursday and Dense Fog remains an issue as it continue to reduce visibility across all of Southwest Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. this morning as we can expect visibility to remain around a mile of less for several more hours. Eventually the fog will burn off as we get some sunshine throughout the morning, but even so we can expect clouds to remain in the mix as well with humidity levels continuing to increase with time.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Weekend will be warm and humid with foggy nights possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Wade Hampton
Saturday will likely be very similar to Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds after the fog clears out.

News

SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.