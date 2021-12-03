50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office issues update on property tax information

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post Friday, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an update on property tax information for residents.

Per the post from the sheriff’s office:

As of today, we have the information needed for you to come in to our Civil Office or Substations and pay your property taxes in person or online from our website at beauregardparishsheriff.org. We are hoping to start mailing out property tax notices next week. Just a reminder that taxes are still due by December 31st. Thank you for your patience with this matter.

