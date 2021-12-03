Annual holiday market teaches Calcasieu students valuable life lessons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bracelets and custom ornaments were some of the items sold at the tenth annual Holiday Market hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Schools Board’s Advanced Studies program.

“My mosaic ornaments were made with glass and are on a wood cut-out and were printed by Designs by Anna,” said student Anna Alcock.

Tie-dyed t-shirts and paintings were also sold at the event.

“I’m selling paintings,” said student Adryan Savoie. “They’re all different types. They come from video games to flags.”

The event gives students the opportunity to learn important career experience, and make a few bucks in the process.

“The purpose of the event is to teach the children, the gifted students, how to become entrepreneurs,” said teacher Mikie Ferguson. “We have a student work book that they work in. There is five components that are built in to the student workbook, and then the culminating event, which is tonight, they are able to utilize all of the five components into their business when they sell their product.”

Since August, these students have learned every aspect about what it takes to run a business.

“Including marketing, the finances, and then there is their culminating event where they sell their product, they pay back their loan to their parents, and then they get to keep the profit,” said teacher Melissa Oliver.

Ryder Reynolds was among the many students whose products sold out.

“I made LA Strong ornaments that come in LSU or Christmas colors,” said Reynolds. “I sold out of McNeese, though.”

Teachers are just as excited as they are proud of these students.

“When they are so excited they sold out or people are buying their product,” Oliver said. “It’s that self reward we see in them.”

Ten percent of the profits will be donated to a charity of the students’ choice.

