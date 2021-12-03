SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen by family members at her home in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet. They say she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for Walker.

Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SPD)

Walker is 75-years-old. Police say she is a Black female who is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has brown eyes and black braids. Police say Walker suffers from dementia and left her glasses behind.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Detective Holmes with the Youth Services Bureau.

