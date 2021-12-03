50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing

(WHSV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen by family members at her home in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet. They say she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for Walker.

Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(SPD)

Walker is 75-years-old. Police say she is a Black female who is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has brown eyes and black braids. Police say Walker suffers from dementia and left her glasses behind.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Detective Holmes with the Youth Services Bureau.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

Pretty nice weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog an issue again this morning, staying mostly dry for the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weekend will be warm and humid with foggy nights possible
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
City of Lake Charles launches tree replanting initiative with 350 trees at local parks
City of Lake Charles launches tree replanting initiative with 350 trees at local parks