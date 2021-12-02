50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Venture Global to invest $10 billion in new Cameron Parish LNG facility

Venture Global LNG
Venture Global LNG(Venture Global LNG)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global has announced that it will be investing over $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Cameron Parish.

The new plant will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The project is expected to result in 200 direct new jobs, with average salaries of $120,000 alongside benefits. Louisiana Economic Development also estimates that the project will result in 867 indirect jobs not counting construction jobs during the building phase.

The new facility, named CP2, will have a nameplate capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG. It will also capture and store underground an estimated 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. According to Gov. Edwards, the carbon capture method will help Louisiana with its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The complex will allocate 650 acres in Cameron Parish, including 170 acres on Monkey Island which will provide the facility with direct access to the deep-water Calcasieu Ship Channel.

The site will be constructed in two phases and will include 18 liquefaction blocks, four 200,000 cubic-meter full-containment LNG storage tanks, two marine loading berths, and two on-site combined cycle gas turbine power plants. Administrative offices, an on-site fire station, and maintenance structures are also planned for the site. The CP Express pipeline will deliver natural gas to Venture Global’s CP2 facility in Cameron.

To facilitate the project in Louisiana, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

CPRA
Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project announced near Holly Beach
Beauregard Parish authorities are investigating “suspicious” comments made on a social media...
Increased police presence at E. Beauregard High as social media comments investigated
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak