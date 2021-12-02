Three Saints players out; three questionable vs. Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are all questionable for the Saints against the Cowboys. Kamara was limited in practice all week. He’s missed the last three games.

Ramczyk was limited in practice Monday but did not participate Tuesday or Wednesday. Armstead missed practice all week. Neither Armstead nor Ramczyk played last week.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is out for the second straight week. It’s the sixth game Davenport will miss all season. Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) are both out as well.

