SWLA Center for Health Services celebrates new J.D. Clifton Site and Mobile Unit.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a sign that sits right in front of J.D. Clifton Elementary School from the SWLA Center for Health Services, welcoming its pediatric patients.

“We’re out celebrating the opening of a partnership between Calcasieu Parish School Board and SWLA Health Center for Health Services in providing clinic space, and this location, where we’ll be able to see the kids over here at the school and kids from other schools,” said SWLA Center for Health Services Chief Executive Officer, William Brent III.

A partnership Brent says comes after the center’s 35,000 square foot medical facility was destroyed.

“What we’ve had to do before opening up this site, we have a lot of Telehealth visits, Telehealth visits are good in a sense, but at some point, you know, you have to be able to come in and physically see a provider,” he said.

And it’s something patients can now do.

Wednesday they celebrated its new J.D. Clifton site with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is proven health outcomes for both students and communities,” said Calcasieu Parish Public Schools Superintendent, Karl Bruchhaus. “So we’re very excited to have them here. It’s gonna provide an opportunity for people to come in and receive care, quick care for things they need based on their health needs. For our students who are here as well.”

But that wasn’t the only thing the SWLA Center for Health Services celebrated on Wednesday.

“We’re cutting the ribbon on our first mobile unit,” said Director of Community Affairs, Diana Ross. “This mobile unit will allow us to really serve the community. So we got to be able to meet people where they are.”

Helping expand the care they provide, Ross says they will be able to provide vaccines, covid testing, and medical treatments.

“Nine times out of ten, what will happen is, you know, part of what we do as a business, we find need,” she said. “So wherever the need is, is exactly where we’ll be.”

Ross did say that within the next two to three weeks, people could see the mobile van moving through the community.

When it comes to the actual medical facility that was destroyed, Brent says based on conversations with architects, it can be a year and a half to two years before they move back in.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.