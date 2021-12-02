SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2021.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 42, Westlake: Contractor fraud under $25,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

Eian Chrisopher Leblanc, 19, Leesville: Resisting an officer; burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Daylon Kye Leblanc, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Gregory Bazile Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a weapon; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; home invasion; child endangerment.

Ryan Vincent Moss, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to juveniles; federal detainer.

John Angeles Oliver II, 42, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; domestic abuse; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; posting of criminal activity for publicity.

Ty Stanford Mott, 22, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; instate detainer.

Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 22, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion; illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm; possession of a firearm by a felon; armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); battery of the infirm; aggravated battery; attempted second-degree murder.

Justin Clint Moore, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

William Daniel Reich Welch, 27, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering.

David Keith Simpson, 30, Mesquite, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

David Adam Ryan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Jerald Gerard Dunaway, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ashlynn Breanne Johnson, 24, Mesquite, TX: Production, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Nasquier Perez-Cardona, 31, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; bank fraud (3 charges); identity theft; out of state detainer.

