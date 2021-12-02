School Board: Airsoft gun confiscated from student at S.P. Arnett

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An airsoft gun was confiscated from a student at S.P. Arnett Middle School Thursday morning, Calcasieu Parish School Board officials posted.

“Students, faculty, and staff were never threatened, and everyone is safe,” school board officials said in the post. “The situation was handled quickly, and we want to assure you that our school is a safe place for your children. We are confident in our crisis management plans and continuously practice our safety protocols and procedures. The proper protocols were followed today thanks to our staff’s dedication to preparing for such situations.”

