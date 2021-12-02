The Rez Sportsbook at Coushatta Casino opens it’s doors

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Casino Resort held the grand opening for “The Rez Sportsbook” earlier today. Former NFL players and Super Bowl champions Rickey Jackson, Owen Daniels, and Drew Pearson were in attendance and were the first three to place their bets.

“This offers another amenity to this already amazing resort,” said Coushatta chairman Jonathon Cernek. “This is a sports lover’s dream right here, and to be able to present this as a place for people to come put your bets down it really does offer something for the whole family now.”

HAPPENING NOW: The Rez Sports Book at the Coushatta Casino Resort is having it’s grand opening today for residents who want to take part in sports betting. #SportsBetting @KPLC7News @KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/0yxjGUJrU4 — Brandon Williams (@bwillmedia) December 1, 2021

As of today southwest Louisiana now has three sports betting locations for fans to go and place their bets. They include Coushatta Casino Resort, The Golden Nugget Casino, and L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

“It’s good because if they can come here and they can have fun you have a casino hotel they have everything here so it’s a good weekend you can get away,” said former all-pro linebacker Rickey Jackson. “Stuff like this is just great you don’t have to go to other towns and other states. They’re bringing everything right here to you so it’s great for the whole region.”

Super Bowl champions Owen Daniels, Drew Pearson and Rickey Jackson were in attendance at the grand opening today and signed some autographs for fans. pic.twitter.com/rzQgjh5js5 — Brandon Williams (@bwillmedia) December 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.