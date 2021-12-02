50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are making a change at quarterback ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Taysom Hill will make his first start under center for the Black & Gold.

Hill is replacing Trevor Siemian, who has gone 0-4 as a starter this season. Siemian got the win in place of an injured Jameis Winston in Week 8 over the Tampa Buccaneers.

The swiss army knife for the Saints practiced fully all week with a partially torn plantar fascia that has limited him since Week 10.

It remains uncertain at this time if running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramcyzk will play as they are listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Mark Ingram is a full go after missing last Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Kamara practiced on a limited basis this week.

