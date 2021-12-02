Pandemic EBT funds issued to some SNAP households with children under 6 years old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some local SNAP households have reported receiving extra P-EBT funds.

The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services said the funds are pandemic benefits from October 2020 through July 2021 for SNAP households with children up to 5 years old.

DCFS statement:

“Louisiana received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible families will receive $95 per eligible month between October 2020 and May 2021 and $187.50 per month for June and July 2021.”

Who is eligible:

All children under the age of six in households that had an active SNAP case in any month from October 2020 through July 2021 are eligible for P-EBT benefits.

They must have lived in or attended child care in an area where one or more schools or child care facilities were closed or operating with reduced attendance or hours.

If a child turned six between October 2020 and July 2021, they would only be eligible to receive benefits in the months they were aged five or under (including the month they turned six) and were included in an active SNAP case.

If your child received P-EBT benefits for any month during the 2020-21 school year, they are not eligible for Child Care P-EBT benefits as they may have already received benefits for the designated time period.

Read more HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.